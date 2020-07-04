MADISON, CT (WFSB) -- A holiday weekend featuring nice weather is expected to bring full capacities at state parks across Connecticut.
Two hours before Hammonasset State Park even opened, cars were already lined up waiting to get inside.
State parks across the state are expected to reach capacity as folks head out for the holiday weekend.
As of Saturday at 01:15 p.m., the following state parks had reached parking capacity:
- Hammonasset Beach State Park - Madison
- Rocky Neck State Park - East Lyme
- Bigelow Hollow State Park - Union
- Scantic River State Park, Powder Hollow - Enfield
- Millers Pond State Park - Haddam
- Gardner Lake State Park - Salem
- Wadsworth Falls State Park - Middletown
- Burr Pond State Park - Torrington
- Sherwood Island State Park - Westport
- Sleeping Giant State Park - Hamden
- Silver Sands State Park - Milford
- Southford Falls State Park - Southbury
- Harkness Memorial State Park - Waterford
- Satan's Kingdom State Park - New Hartford
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection put safety measures in place well before the holiday weekend, with daily capacity limits, social distancing guidelines for visitors, and the use of face coverings.
DEEP continues to permit swimming only at shoreline state parks at this time, not inland state park swim areas.
Parks, especially along the shoreline, also continue to operate at lower capacity levels, to ensure social distancing and prevent overcrowding.
In an effort to keep guests safe, DEEP said people should maintain 15 feet, blanket-to-blanket, of space from other beachgoers. Officials said this will allow for a 6 foot radius around each person or family, and a 3 foot walkway between groups.
Also, guests should bring face coverings with them and use them when they are in proximity of others. However, face coverings shouldn’t be worn in the water.
For more information and a list of state park closures, click here.
