MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer.
After a challenging year, people across the state are ready to enjoy the summer months and flock to beaches and pools.
However, they may notice fewer lifeguards on duty.
It’s part of a nationwide issue, made worse by the pandemic.
Will Healy, of the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), said they are at a 62 percent staffing level.
They have 68 lifeguards and they are hoping to fill another 40 positions across the state. That could help make a critical difference at state parks this summer.
“It’s challenging for sure, but our parks division staff are tremendous at adapting to these challenges. They have dealt with staffing challenges before and they make do with what they have,” Healy said.
DEEP said it is doing its best to have all beaches covered, but there could potentially be restrictions in hours where lifeguards are on duty.
Healy said an important reminder, as the unofficial start to summer is about to get underway, “Be extremely careful, keep an eye on your kids at all times in a swimming area. It only takes a second if they’re standing in shallow water for something to happen.”
If you’re interested in applying to become a lifeguard, click here.
