BEACON FALLS, CT (WFSB) - A house fire prompted a warning from firefighters in Beacon Falls.
Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 asked people to avoid the areas of Morning Wood Drive and Kaleas Way around 8 a.m. on Friday.
A photo shared by firefighters showed large flames engulfing most of the home.
Mutual aid from Naugatuck, Oxford, Bethany and other nearby departments responded.
Firefighters said the bulk of the fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes.
The scene was cleared by 10:45 a.m.
No one was hurt.
The Beacon Falls fire marshal's office is investigating what caused the fire.
