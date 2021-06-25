BEACON FALLS, CT (WFSB) - A house fire prompted a warning from firefighters in Beacon Falls.
Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 asked people to avoid the areas of Morning Wood Drive and Kaleas Way on Friday morning.
A photo shared by firefighters showed large flames engulfing most of the home.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
