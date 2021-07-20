EAST LYME, Ct. (WFSB) - Farmers are used to battling pests, but not ones that can get up to 660 pounds.
Collin Scott suspects a black bear has destroyed nearly an acre of his corn, and the culprit was spotted on his neighbor's Ring camera.
His neighbor, Dolores Scott, said, "I know its pretty scary I’m not allowed to walk on the property anymore I’m afraid its going to pop out.”
Collin Scott and his wife, Karen, have battled deer in he past, but they've never taken on a bear.
“First time for a bear. Yup. We’ve had trouble with deer over the years, to combat that we fenced in almost every field with an eight foot fence,” said Karen Scott.
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) will not remove the bear, and have advised Collin Scott to fence in his field.
