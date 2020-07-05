SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man is recovering after encountering a bear Sunday morning in Simsbury.
Simsbury police say the encounter happened while the man walked three dogs.
The bear bit a dog and the man while at the McLean Game Refuge.
Police say the encounter happened on the Eddy Loop Trail.
"The bear bit the dog. It was at that time the gentleman attempted to intervene and help the dog and was bit in the leg by the bear," said Sergeant Brad Chase with the Simsbury Police Department.
People on social media say the dog that was bitten was taken for surgery.
In the midst of the encounter, one of the dogs, Lucy, ran off.
She is described as a Golden Retriever weighing 50 pounds, last seen with a pink leash.
While the bitten dog and the man got medical help, a small search party formed this afternoon.
"It does scare me because you never know. This is uncharted waters," said Ileana Ghamo of West Hartford. "I’m hoping that she’s able to drink water, because there is water. And she might be able to survive."
As the search continues, Simsbury police reminded people to stay bear aware.
Connecticut DEEP says if you see a bear, make your presence known by shouting and waving your arms or slowly walk away.
Police say the man will be okay after the encounter.
