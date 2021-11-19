AVON, CT (WFSB) - A bear found its way into a crawl space below an insurance company building in Avon on Friday.
The Bearingstar Insurance, which police noted with no pun intended, called the Avon Police Department to report the problem.
The bear eventually made its way out and ran off into the woods with some help from a couple of officers.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified of the incident, police said.
