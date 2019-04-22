Simsbury police released the 911 call that was made after a bear was found inside a home.

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A bear was euthanized over the weekend after it entered a home in Simsbury Saturday morning.

State EnCon police euthanized the bear, which had entered multiple homes last year.

They were able to identify the bear by its ear tag.

A meeting was held last year regarding the increase in bear activity in the area.

No further details were immediately available.

