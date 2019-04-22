SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A bear was euthanized over the weekend after it entered a home in Simsbury Saturday morning.
State EnCon police euthanized the bear, which had entered multiple homes last year.
They were able to identify the bear by its ear tag.
A meeting was held last year regarding the increase in bear activity in the area.
No further details were immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.