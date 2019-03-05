WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A bear opted to hang out in a tree in West Hartford on Tuesday morning.
The bear captured the attention of onlookers on Lostbrook Road in the town.
He was there when a Channel 3 crew arrived around 10 a.m., and remained up in the tree as of 11:30 a.m.
The animal appeared to be resting in the tree in a homeowner's backyard.
“I was out walking this morning and there was a police car right by Norfeldt. All the kids were on their way to school," said Susan Goldberg, who lives in the neighborhood.
Connecticut’s bear population only continues to increase.
If you see a bear in your neighborhood, the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection recommends you:
- Observe it from a distance
- Make your presence known
- Never attempt to feed or attract bears
- Eeport sightings to the department’s wildlife division
We’re entering the time of year where you have to be extra careful. At the end of March, you’ll need remove bird feeders and store your trash properly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.