LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A bear died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.

DEEP spokesperson Will Healy says the crash occurred around 9:30 on Rt. 202 near the Torrington line and involved two vehicles.

The bear was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The drivers from both vehicles did not suffer any serious injuries.

Healy adds that the bear weighed between 175 and 200 pounds and was turned over to DEEP for further study.

