WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - A bear attacked a goat in Wolcott overnight, according to police.
Officers said it happened on Catering Road just before 1:10 a.m. on Friday.
They said a homeowner heard a dog barking, which woke up both him and his wife.
He discovered that a bear was attacking a goat in his livestock pen.
Police said the man retrieved his gun and fired at the bear.
The bear ran off. It's unclear if it was hit.
The goat was badly hurt, police said.
"He was well within his rights to shoot at the bear because the bear was attacking his livestock," said Chief Edward Stephens, Wolcott police.
The husband and wife own 11 acres of land in Wolcott.
According to Stephens, the homeowner shot and killed the bear.
The bear weighed between 300 and 350 pounds, according to EnCon and DEEP.
Biologists will examine the bear.
