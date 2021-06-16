HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The bear population in Connecticut continues to grow, as people are seeing them all over the state.
According to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), the bear population goes up 10 to 15 percent every year, with sightings reported even in Hartford and along the coast.
"Their range has increased to cover pretty much the entire western half of the state,” said DEEP’s Will Healey.
DEEP officials said people need to be extra careful to prevent one of the 1,200 bears from becoming a problem.
The most common ways to prevent a bear from becoming a problem is to store your bird feeders inside, get airtight trash cans, and only put them out for pickup.
Also, being grilling season, make sure to clean your grill as soon as your done with it.
However, Healey said there’s a big problem of people intentionally feeding bears.
"That's probably the worst thing you can do for a bear, because what it does is habituates a bear to associate human beings as a food source. Human beings or their homes as a source of food,” Healey said.
If a bear becomes a problem for someone, DEEP very rarely relocates or moves them.
"Bears can cover a wide range, just moving it a few miles, it can find its way back,” Healey said.
However, it has been done before.
"If there's a circumstance where you see a bear in a highly trafficked area, and there is a public safety concern, certainly call us,” he added.
DEEP has tried to get legislation passed to ban intentional feeding of dangerous wildlife statewide.
While unsuccessful, some towns like Barkhamsted have passed similar bans.
