WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A bear opted to hang out in a tree in West Hartford for most of the day on Tuesday.
The bear captured the attention of onlookers on Lostbrook Road in the town.
He was there when a Channel 3 crew arrived around 10 a.m. The bear stayed up there until about 5 p.m. when it climbed down the tree.
The animal appeared to have been resting in the tree in a homeowner's backyard.
“I was out walking this morning and there was a police car right by Norfeldt. All the kids were on their way to school," said Susan Goldberg, who lives in the neighborhood.
People in the area have been going to see him.
"It's a lot bigger in person and I'm so glad I got to see it in person," said Sara Horowitz.
Connecticut’s bear population only continues to increase.
Connecticut has a bear population of about 8,000 bears.
West Hartford Police said a bear hanging out in a tree is common, especially as the temperatures drop.
The bears has not shown any signs of aggression, so DEEP and West Hartford police are leaving the bear alone.
The police department will check on the bear periodically.
If you see a bear in your neighborhood, the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection recommends you:
- Observe it from a distance
- Make your presence known
- Never attempt to feed or attract bears
- Eeport sightings to the department’s wildlife division
We’re entering the time of year where you have to be extra careful. At the end of March, you’ll need remove bird feeders and store your trash properly.
There is a state legislation on the table right now for a possible bear hunt.
Many people say to just leave the bear alone.
"I don't think I've ever seen a bear before and I like it," said Charlotte Zisa.
Residents are encourage to give the bear its space and call 911 if the bear shows any signs of aggression.
