EASTON, CT (WFSB) - A bear has died after it was struck by a vehicle in Easton.
Officials say it happened around 6:20 Monday evening on the westbound side of Rt. 136.
The bear was found to have been suffering from serious injuries and needed to be put down.
The vehicle that struck the bear was nowhere to be found when investigators arrived on scene.
Easton Police said the bear weighed approximately 125 pounds.
