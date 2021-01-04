BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut’s only zoo is trying to weather the pandemic and it’s asking for a little help in order to get through its slow winter season.
CT’s Beardsley Zoo is open for business, but thanks to the pandemic, they lost a lot of business back in the spring and summer.
But a zoo can’t just close. The entire time, they still needed to take care of the animal and that added up to a roughly $1 million deficit.
Andrea DeMarco has been going to the Beardsley Zoon since she was 4 years old. She loves it so much that she went down there when she heard the zoo could use a little help.
“I hope that people contribute, make a little donation today,” DeMarco said.
The zoo recently launched an online emergency operating fund, hoping to close a roughly $1 million shortfall all caused by the pandemic.
“We were closed from the middle of March until June 1. Two and a half months, no visitors, so no revenue from that aspect of it,” said Don Goff.
During that time, all of the zoo’s 350 animals, from the turtles to the tigers and everyone in between, had to be fed and taken care of.
“We had animal care staff taking care of the animals ever day, but of course we missed the visitors,” Goff said.
While visitors are back, capacity is at 50 percent, so the zoo is still missing a big chunk of its revenue.
“We’ve lost all of our group sales. No school groups, no events, no rentals, birthday parties, any gatherings due to COVID restrictions. We’ve lost that whole entire side of our revenue stream, so it makes a pretty big impact on us,” Goff said.
Goff, the zoo’s Deputy Director, says they typically see about 50,000 kids a year. All of those group outings were wiped out by the pandemic.
He says the latest stimulus bill should help with some paycheck protection to keep staff working. The idea is the emergency fund will support the day to day costs and help the zoo through its slower winter months until those groups can return.
“We take all donations, large or small, every bit helps, every bit,” Goff said.
Dropping off her donation, DeMarco is glad she can do her part and hopes others will too.
“Everyone should try to help and contribute and help in any way if they ever enjoyed this zoo,” DeMarco said.
If you want to donate to the zoo’s emergency fund, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.