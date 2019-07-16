(WFSB) - Cities and towns across the state offer pools and splash pads for residents to enjoy during the summer heat.
Bristol
Page Park pool and splash pad, King Street
Rockwell Park pool and splash pad, Jacob Street
Stocks Playground splash pad, Middle Street
Hartford
Colt Park Pool, splash pad, Wethersfield Avenue
Goodwin Park Pool, South Street
Pope Park Pool, Pope Park Highway
Parker Memorial Community Center indoor pool, Main Street
Keney Park splash pad, Tower Avenue
Middletown
Veteran’s Memorial Park pool and splash pad, Walnut Grove Road
McCutcheon Park at Crystal Lake, Livingston Road
New Britain
A.W. Stanley Park pool, Stanley Street
Chelsey Park splash pad, Wildwood Drive
Willow Brook Park pool, South Main Street
Willow Street Park splash pad, Willow Street
New Haven
Ann Street splash pad, between Kossuth and West Streets
Dover Street splash pad, Front Street near John Williamson Drive
Edgewood Park splash pad, Edgewood Avenue
Galvin Park splash pad, Greenwich Avenue and First Street
South Genesee Park splash pad, South Genesee Street
Jocelyn Square Park splash pad, Humphrey and East Streets
Kensington Street splash pad, between Edgewood Ave & Chapel St
Lewis Street Park splash pad, Front Street and Pine Street
Lighthouse Point Park splash pad, Lighthouse Road
Lincoln-Bassett School splash pad, 130 Bassett Street
Scantlebury Park splash pad, 139 Ashmun Street
Trowbridge Square Park splash pad, Cedar Street and Portsea Street
View Street Park splash pad, View Street and Rock Street
Plainville
Norton Park pool, South Washington Park
Paderewski Park splash pad, Cooke Street
Southington
Recreation Park pool, Maxwell Noble Drive
Veterans Memorial Park pool and splash pad, Woodruff Street
Torrington
William L. Besse Municipal pool, Winthrop Street
Waterbury
Fulton Park pool, Cooke Street
Hamilton Park pool, Hamilton Park Road
Washington Park pool, Sylvan Avenue
West Hartford
Beachland Park pool, South Quaker Lane
Eisenhower Park pool, Sheep Hill Drive
Fernridge Park pool, Fern Street
Kennedy Park pool, Oakwood Avenue
Wolcott Park splash pad, New Britain Avenue
Cornerstone indoor pool, Buena Vista Road
