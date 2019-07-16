MGN_1280x720_80622P00-KKRUU.jpg
(WFSB) - Cities and towns across the state offer pools and splash pads for residents to enjoy during the summer heat.

Bristol

Page Park pool and splash pad, King Street

Rockwell Park pool and splash pad, Jacob Street

Stocks Playground splash pad, Middle Street

Hartford

Colt Park Pool, splash pad, Wethersfield Avenue

Goodwin Park Pool, South Street

Pope Park Pool, Pope Park Highway

Parker Memorial Community Center indoor pool, Main Street

Keney Park splash pad, Tower Avenue

Middletown

Veteran’s Memorial Park pool and splash pad, Walnut Grove Road

McCutcheon Park at Crystal Lake, Livingston Road

New Britain

A.W. Stanley Park pool, Stanley Street

Chelsey Park splash pad, Wildwood Drive

Willow Brook Park pool, South Main Street

Willow Street Park splash pad, Willow Street

New Haven

Ann Street splash pad, between Kossuth and West Streets

Dover Street splash pad, Front Street near John Williamson Drive

Edgewood Park splash pad, Edgewood Avenue

Galvin Park splash pad, Greenwich Avenue and First Street

South Genesee Park splash pad, South Genesee Street

Jocelyn Square Park splash pad, Humphrey and East Streets

Kensington Street splash pad, between Edgewood Ave & Chapel St

Lewis Street Park splash pad, Front Street and Pine Street

Lighthouse Point Park splash pad, Lighthouse Road

Lincoln-Bassett School splash pad, 130 Bassett Street

Scantlebury Park splash pad, 139 Ashmun Street

Trowbridge Square Park splash pad, Cedar Street and Portsea Street

View Street Park splash pad, View Street and Rock Street

Plainville

Norton Park pool, South Washington Park

Paderewski Park splash pad, Cooke Street

Southington

Recreation Park pool, Maxwell Noble Drive

Veterans Memorial Park pool and splash pad, Woodruff Street

Torrington

William L. Besse Municipal pool, Winthrop Street

Waterbury

Fulton Park pool, Cooke Street

Hamilton Park pool, Hamilton Park Road

Washington Park pool, Sylvan Avenue

West Hartford

Beachland Park pool, South Quaker Lane

Eisenhower Park pool, Sheep Hill Drive

Fernridge Park pool, Fern Street

Kennedy Park pool, Oakwood Avenue

Wolcott Park splash pad, New Britain Avenue

Cornerstone indoor pool, Buena Vista Road

Don't see your town pool or splash pad listed? Email us the details at WFSBContentProducer@meredith.com.

