NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A complaint by a young person led to the arrest of a beauty salon employee on a sexual assault charge.
Karoll Angelina Jurado-Hernandez, 46, of Norwalk, was charged with second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.
According to Norwalk police, Jurado-Hernandez was working at the Khronos Beauty Salon at the time of the incident.
Investigators said that the sexual assault happened within the establishment and involved a juvenile.
They obtained a search warrant for the suspect's DNA, which was found to be a match to evidence recovered over the course of the investigation.
An arrest warrant was then issued for Jurado-Hernandez. She was arrested on Tuesday.
Her bond was set at $250,000 and she was given a court date of Feb. 18.
