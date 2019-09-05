FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The estranged husband of a missing New Canaan mother is scheduled to face a judge next week on another charge.
Fotis Dulos was arrested at his home in Farmington Wednesday on a new tampering with physical evidence charge.
"It's an exhausting fight," Fotis Dulos told reporters. "I love my children, that's about it."
The latest charge stems from surveillance photos that show Fotis Dulos dropping a white plastic garbage bag into a trash can at a car wish in Avon shortly after Jennifer Dulos disappeared, an arrest warrant stated.
Jennifer Dulos has been missing since the end of May.
The warrant also said that investigators found a blood-like substance on a seat of a pickup truck that was allegedly used in Jennifer Dulos' disappearance. Investigators claim that Fotis Dulos had its seats removed.
When investigators spoke with Fotis Dulos' girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, she told them "it's because the body of Jennifer at some point was in there."
Fotis Dulos posted bail and walked out of the state police barracks in Bridgeport later in the day on Wednesday.
There, his attorney Norm Pattis spoke to the media.
"If this were Christmas morning, I would be saying, 'I waited all these months for this paltry gift?'" Pattis said. "There's not much here that we hadn't heard before and we question the wisdom of these charges at this late date."
Pattis said Fotis Dulos intends to plead not guilty to the charge.
He has already pleaded not guilty to previous charges of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution, which are also in connection with the case.
