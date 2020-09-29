(WFSB) -- Just in time for holiday shopping, Bed Bath and Beyond and buybuy BABY are launching same-day delivery.
Same day delivery service will cost $5 for order more than $39.
The companies are partnering with Shipt and Instacart to offer this service to shoppers.
The same-day delivery service follows the contactless curbside pick-up, and Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store services that are currently offered.
“At a time when our homes have become the center of our lives, our omni-always shopping experience is designed to make it as easy as possible to feel at home. We’ve been delighted with the strong customer response to the introduction of BOPIS and Curbside Pickup this year, and the addition of Same Day Delivery provides another simple and cost-effective way to shop with certainty from the comfort of your own home this holiday season. So, whether you need a last-minute gift, are missing that all-purpose pan for Thanksgiving dinner, or need diapers or other home essentials right away, we will be there to help make this holiday season special,” said Chief Digital Officer Rafeh Masood.
