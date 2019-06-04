ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- Parents in Ansonia have been notified after a bed bug was found at the middle school on Monday.
School Superintendent Carol Merlone said the bug was found in the nurse’s office.
It was brought to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station and was determined to be a common bed bug.
She said there was no infestation, just one bug being found.
It was determined the bug was brought in by a student.
The school district is working with an exterminator.
