WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - It's now the third time in two months bed bugs have been found inside a Waterbury high school.
Parents have been reaching out to Channel 3 saying they're frustrated and don't understand why the school hasn't been closed and cleaned thoroughly.
Parents are saying they want answers, with two parents telling Channel 3 this has happened at least four times now.
They claim the school hasn't told them much and it's their child who is telling them bed bugs were found yet again.
Cell phone video from an eyewitness shows a bed bug crawling on a student's backpack in class on Tuesday.
“They are just everywhere. It started on the 4th floor and now they're on the first. So, something has to be done,” said Nitza Rodriguez, a parent.
Bedbugs have been found at Career Academy in Waterbury once again.
This is now the third time Channel 3 was told it has happened, but parents say it has been more than that.
“They never let us know anything. They never sent any messages home, no letters home, the kids were telling their parents this is the fourth, fifth time and they're still not sending anything home or making us aware. It's not a good situation,” Rodriguez said.
Channel 3 was at the school last Thursday when an eyewitness sent pictures of bed bugs.
You can see they were found inside a textbook in a 10th grade math class.
It also happened in the beginning of April.
“Everyone is fearing we are going to get them and it's happening every other day, and no one is talking about it,” said Aja Washington, a student.
Channel 3 to the Waterbury Public School's Superintendent's Office on Tuesday afternoon, but was told the person who handles media requests wasn't in the office.
In past incidences, school officials have said the health department is involved and the areas have been cleaned.
They also say there's no harm to students, staff or visitors, and want to reiterate bed bugs are likely being carried in from the outside.
“They need to close the school one to two days and just clean it and do it the proper way and so our kids can get the proper education instead of worrying about bed bugs,” Rodriguez said.
If your child goes to the school and you want to take some precautions at home, take items out of backpacks outside and shake the items.
You can also put clothing in the dryer and the heat will kill bed bugs.
Channel 3 also reached out to the health department, but they haven’t returned our calls.
In order to get rid of bedbugs you have to clean appropriately with the proper chemicals and supplies. The school needs to have professionals come in and go from top to bottom and in every crevice. If it affected the people in the central office I'm sure more would be done.
