WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Bed bugs were found once again inside a Waterbury school.
An alderman confirmed that bed bugs were found a second time at Career Academy in Waterbury.
Photos were sent to Eyewitness News on Thursday morning showing a bug inside a classroom.
In a statement on Thursday, the Waterbury superintendent of schools said "Recently a suspected incident of a bed bug was reported at Career High School. School staff immediately addressed the issue and collaborated with the City Health Department and the School Facilities Division consistent with established protocol."
This comes more than a month after bed bugs were found at the same school.
The superintendent goes on to say inspection and cleaning have been performed, and follow-up inspections will take place.
School officials said there is no risk or harm to students, staff, or others, and added that bed bugs are common in the United States.
"They do not transmit disease and pose no immediate health risk to humans," the superintendent said.
Parents have been reaching out to Channel 3 saying they haven't been told by the school, instead, their son or daughter is letting them know.
"It's frustrating honestly, especially for our parents. They have children come here and have a fear that their kids will come home with bed bugs," said Makhiya McBride, a student.
Students say the bugs were found in a 10th grade math class, and students said school officials haven't said a word to them about it.
"I found out from rumors and I seen pictures," McBride said.
Alderman Vernon Matthews said he's also been contacted by parents in his district about the issue.
"Obviously there's something going on and we have to figure out where the problem is coming from and how we can help. Either the household or where the infestation is coming from to rectify it," Matthews said.
The school said the areas have been cleaned, and they will follow up to make sure it stays that way.
If you think you were bitten by a bed bug, the area might be itchy, but bed bugs don't carry disease.
People are recommended to call a doctor if they believe they are bitten by a bed bug.
Seriously >>bed bugs are common in the United States. "They do not transmit disease and pose no immediate health risk to humans," the superintendent said."
