PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - Police in Plymouth continue to search for a "highly aggressive" beefalo that has been missing for nearly two weeks.
Police said the beefalo, which is a cross between a bison and domestic cattle, can weigh between 900 to 1300 pounds.
The beefalo came from a farm in Massachusetts before escaping an animal processing facility nearby.
The animal was last seen in the area of Route 72 and Judd Road, police said.
Officials say there is still a public safety concern and everyone traveling in the area should be cautious.
Police say on Monday morning at 8 a.m. Plymouth police, state police and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection will begin a drone search.
The drone search will go from the Route 72 and Juss Road area before following north to the Harwinton line.
"It is the goal of all involved to capture the animal, without causing it any harm," police said in a statement.
Police say the owner of the beefalo is helping in the search and will take it back to his farm in Massachusetts after it is in "custody."
If you spot the animal, do not approach it and call Plymouth police at 860-589-7779 or call 911.
