EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Before the snow started falling, some homeowners are still dealing with damage from the windy weather that hit the state earlier this week.
The rush was on to clean up damage that mother nature caused this week, especially for one family in East Hartford where a tree went through their roof.
Thankfully everyone was okay, and the Piercey family quickly patched up the roof so there wasn’t any more damage with the snow coming.
“We just got plywood and tarped it. Sealed it up. Hopefully with the snow it won’t leak,” said Melissa Piercey.
She and her daughter were home in the next room when the pine tree came crashing down on their house.
Neighbors saw on Facebook what had happened and came to help the family who just bought the home.
On Wednesday, piles of branches were still sitting on the lawn.
The family said they hope the patch work holds up for another few months.
“We won't be able to fix the roof until spring but they assessed it and we do need a whole new roof,” Piercey said.
The winds reached up to 60 mph in some areas earlier this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.