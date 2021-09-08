(WFSB) – Fall is just around the corner, which means ‘leaf-peeping’ season is upon us.
For those looking to plan ahead, the state’s Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection’s interactive fall foliage map is now available.
Check out the map by clicking here
It outlines the progression of color across the state over the course of the next few months.
Users can also check out scenic views, hiking locations, and foliage drives.
According to environmental officials, the leaves will change in the northern parts of the state first, around Columbus Day, and then move down into the valleys and down toward the shore.
Here are estimated peak foliage timeframes for each section:
- Connecticut Northwest/Northeast Corners: October 3 – 8
- Connecticut Eastern and Western Mid-State Counties: October 16 - 23
- Shoreline and lower Connecticut River Valley: October 24 - 30
- Southwest Corner: November 7 - 14
