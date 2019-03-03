SOUTHINGTON (WFSB) -- Multiple fire crews are on scene battling a fire in a beloved, 'Mom and Pop" grocery store in Southington on Sunday evening.
Southington fire officials said the fire started at 887 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike which officials said is and Tops/IGA Market.
The store is a well known staple in the community as Channel 3 noticed dozens of people gathered to watch as crews operated.
Tops Market employee Nathan Price said he noticed the fire in the back of the store, where meats are stored in coolers. He tried to use a fire extinguisher, but decided he needed to get out.
“I got on the intercom and I made sure and said, ‘Everybody in the building, please evacuate. The building is on fire,’” Price said.
Price and other employees ran outside to find the back of the building completely on fire.
Bystanders gathered on the scene watching the flames engulf their neighborhood grocery store.
“It’s crazy,” Thomas Ragozzino of Southington said. ”It’s a big landmark win our town and it’s something that’s going to make a big impact on all of us.”
The Southington Fire Department tweeted, as of 9:30 p.m., the roof collapsed. Crews were "going defensive" to extinguish the heavy fire.
The Southington Fire Chief told Eyewitness News there are no injuries.
Firefighters are competing with incoming snowfall and accumulation from Winter Storm Wayne which is expected to bring about 5 to 9 inches to the area.
An investigation is underway.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
