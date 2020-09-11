NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- The Naugatuck Public School community is remembering a beloved teacher who passed away after a long battle with cancer.
Social Studies teacher Tim Walsh passed away on Thursday, the school district said in a post on Facebook.
He began his career as a Social Studies teacher at Naugatuck High School in 1996.
“Tim was a beloved colleague, teacher, friend, and family member who inspired the best in people,” the post read.
The district also shared some photos from a Closer to Free bike ride, and a Clash for the Cure basketball tournament that benefited the Smilow Cancer Hospital. “Team Walsh” raised tens of thousands of dollars in Tim’s name.
“When Tim was well enough after chemotherapy, Tim, in his selfless, strong, and quiet way, participated in the ride himself. Those of us lucky enough to have known, worked with, or been taught by Tim Walsh are better people for it. Our hearts go out to Tim’s wife Jill, a teacher at NHS, his two little girls, his sister Deborah Rutigliano, and all that loved him,” the post said.
