SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A beloved summer camp that takes place every year at a Simsbury farm is closing for good.
While parents and children are upset, the non-profit running the educational program says they no longer have the funds to keep it going.
“In the non-profit world, you have funding, you lose funding. It’s especially sad when it’s a great program,” said Susan Pribyson, executive director of Gifts of Love.
Friday was the last official day for kids at the Community Farm Camp.
The farm is losing the camp and the animals will have new homes, but the organization Gifts of Love said they didn’t have any other option.
Gifts of Love started working with the camp several years ago.
They’ve been growing food on the farm for families in need, and running educational programs.
Pribyson said they’ve applied for multiple grants, but funding has been cut and they’ve even lost a big donor.
“Because of that deed, our plan is to increase our production because our lease with the town says that 20% of what we grow has to be given to people in need, so our intent is to increase the amount of people we bring fresh organic produce to,” Pribyson said.
Jessica Parise’s children have attended programs put on by Gifts of Love for the past few summers.
“They’ve just enjoyed being outside in a tech-free space to learn about food and to care for animals,” Parise said.
She and several other parents are upset their kids will no longer be able to participate in educational activities at the Simsbury Community Farm.
“It’s a wonderful resource and it’s not just the camp resource, the educational component of it is yearlong. Our kids go to community farm for field trips throughout the year,” Parise said.
The educational director who’s now losing her job is finding new homes for the animals.
Parents are upset they’re losing a valuable community resource, and even started a Facebook page called Save Community Farm of Simsbury.
“My hope is that the town and the Simsbury school board find a way to take this on and run with it, because it’s really a great resource for everyone here,” Parise said.
Parents plan on attending a board of selectman meeting Monday night to show their support for the farm.
Meanwhile, Gifts of Love said they will take ideas parents have to their board for consideration.
