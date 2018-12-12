WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A beloved store in West Hartford is getting ready to say goodbye.
The Judaica Store at Bishops Corner has served the Jewish community for three decades.
After 30 years, the owner knows it’s time to hang up her hat, but she would love more than anything if the store’s legacy lived on.
A walk into the Judaica store at Bishops Corner and you’ll find, Judaic cards for all occasions, dreidels small and large, and menorahs for every personality
The owner, Rivka Dvorin says the store has been her life.
“I have three boys and I don’t have a girl and this was my little girl from the beginning so I can dress her up I can decorate it. I’ve loved every minute I’ve been here,” said Dvorin.
Those minutes added up quickly and Dvorin filled a hole in the community,
The Judaic Store is the only one of its kind between Boston and New York.
Marla Cohen has worked with Dvorin every step of the way.
“I used to go to her house for coffee and rugula cookies she used to make. She asked me, ‘can you help me a few hours and it turned into 30 years,’” said Cohen.
A labor of love that grew from a hole in the wall on Whitney Street to a destination store in the state.
“I saw people with their children then their children grew up and they got married then they had children it’s like 30 years is a long time so that I will miss the most,” said Dvorin.
Dvorin is retiring next year, but she doesn’t want the store at Bishops Corner to retire with her.
She’s on the search for a young candidate to take over.
“A person that is good with people but also very good with social media because the store needs a solid website,” Dvorin said.
Two people have already expressed interest.
Dvorin says this is all bittersweet.
If it doesn’t work out with a future buyer, she says the Judaica Store will close for good in April after Passover.
