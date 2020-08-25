WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – A Windsor Locks High School teacher died unexpectedly last week.
Stephen Wandzy, a math teacher at the high school, died while out on his nightly run while on vacation in Cape Cod on Aug. 20, according to his family.
Along with teaching math, Wandzy coached the tennis and math teams at the high school.
Wandzy graduated as valedictorian of Windsor Locks High School in 1989.
He is survived by his wife Brianna, his daughter Iris, his mom and other family members.
A memorial was held around the tennis courts at Windsor Locks High School on August 22.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help Wandzy’s family with financial assistance during this time. To donate, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.