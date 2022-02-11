(WFSB) – A beluga being treated at Mystic Aquarium died, the facility announced Friday.
The female whale was being treated in the intensive care facility, officials said.
Officials say the female whale was transported to the aquarium from MarineLand in Canada in 2021.
“Despite receiving 24/7 intensive care over the past several months for multiple health issues and all life-saving efforts made earlier this morning, the female beluga passed in the company of the Mystic Aquarium team, committed to her care every minute of every day since her arrival,” the aquarium said.
The aquarium says there are six other whales being cared for at the facility. One is in the intensive care unit.
