(WFSB) -- Get your sweet tooth ready!
Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day is back on Tuesday.
The company said it’s a way to thank their customers.
You can get your free ice cream cone on Tuesday April 9, from noon to 8 p.m.
Some of the local Ben & Jerry’s locations are in Canton, Glastonbury, New Haven, South Windsor, and West Hartford.
This is the 40th year the Vermont based ice cream maker has been hosting Free Cone Day.
For more information click here.
