BERLIN, CT (WFSB) – A local American Legion is struggling to get by financially, and also crumbling due to its age and declining membership.
The members are trying to raise $100,000 and they need your help.
“I got brought in by the older guys. The World War II guys, some of my best friends. They're all gone now,” said Vincent Trigila, Commander at the Berlin American Legion Post 68.
The number of veterans who go to American Legions dwindles by the day.
“We're starting to lose our WWII veterans, our Korean guys are right behind them,” Trigila said.
In Berlin, Commander Trigila is fighting to keep the tradition of Berlin’s American Legion alive.
Outside, a painted sign shows how much that will cost and how far they have to go.
“Things just get worn out,” Trigila said.
There are bigger fixes that need to be made like the roof and plumbing.
They also need money for smaller fixes, like chairs in the bar area.
“The place is a mess. there's glue holding together chairs,” Karen Cote said.
Karen Cote, with the Berlin American Legion Women’s Auxiliary, has raised $10,000 so far.
Her husband is a Vietnam Veteran.
“They need to talk to other veterans. They need a place to go to,” Cote said.
The declining veteran membership means fewer services the legion can provide.
“For scholarships, we did little league,” Cote said.
Then COVID-19 shut down event rentals in their hall.
Piece by piece, canceled event by broken ceiling tile, that safe space for veterans is fading away.
“Oh I can't talk, I can't, I get a little emotional,” Cote said.
Trigila, a veteran himself, has been Commander for 10 years and says he’d like to pass the responsibility on.
“But you don't feel like you can do that just quite yet?” Eyewitness News asked.
“I can't, I can't just yet,” he said. “I need to leave this place as good or better condition than when I came here.”
There is a race to raise money before time and age overtake tradition.
Cote said when a place like the legion goes away, “It’s never coming back again.”
If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, you can send donations to:
American Legion Building Fund
c/o ALA Unite 68
154 Porters Pass
Berlin, CT 06037
For more information on services offered at the Berlin American Legion, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.