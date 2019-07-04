BERLIN, CT (WFSB) – A local veteran gained his independence again the Fourth of July.
Fuzzy if a 92-year-old Navy veteran who suffered a stroke last year and has been bound to a wheelchair ever since.
Local groups paid it forward to Fuzzy and his family this holiday.
“It’s very appropriate that it’d fall on this day,” said Lynn Higgins.
D&L Autobody and Towing is not where most families spend their Fourth of July, but to Fuzzy this visit means everything.
“He’ll be able to get around now and have some semblance of his old life back,” Higgins said.
The business in Berlin paid it forward to the veteran by donating a wheelchair accessible van.
“We were stranded sometimes for an hour and a half, two hours, waiting for our wheelchair transport service to come pick him up from a doctor’s appointment,” Higgins said.
Fuzzy is from Newington and served in World War II. Up until last year, he was active, playing racquetball, golfing, and fishing.
“His whole life came to a screeching halt,” Higgins said.
Last year, Fuzzy suffered a stroke, paralyzing the left side of his body. The company decided to give him a new set of wheels to pursue his life joys again.
“Definitely made my Fourth of July. Better than any picnic for sure,” said John Meucci of D&L Autobody and Towing.
Fuzzy now has a new-found independence.
