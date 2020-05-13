BERLIN, CT (WFSB) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Berlin Fair has been canceled.
Gary Schmidt, Berlin Fair President, released a letter saying the Berlin Fair Board of Directors voted to cancel the 2020 fair.
It was scheduled to be held September 18, 19, and 20.
“We take great pride in the fact that this is the Premier Event for town of Berlin and surrounding areas for 71 years. It has been and will continue to be a big part of the lives of members, vendors, and fair patrons in the years to come,” Schmidt said.
The Berlin Lions members are continuing to do building and grounds maintenance and building upgrades during the pandemic.
The 2021 Berlin Fair is expected to go on as planned, but there are no set dates at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.