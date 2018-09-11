A Berlin High School teacher has been arrested for having sex with a student.
It's a case we've been following since earlier this year, as very little information has been released.
We're learning thousands of text messages were sent in one month between the teacher and student.
According to the arrest warrant, the number of text messages were just for one month and the victim told police their relationship lasted about 8 months.
She told police she would visit her swim coach after school at his home, sometimes twice a day and at his parent’s home.
Wearing his Berlin High School sweatshirt, 29-year-old Michael Cwirka faced a judge for the first time.
The Berlin High School math teacher and swimming coach is accused of having sex with one of his athletes.
The victim also told police that Cwirka was her class advisor.
In the arrest warrant, the victim who was senior and turned 18 at one point during the school year, said their relationship started in February of last year and lasted until November.
In the almost 9 months, they "engaged in inappropriate sexual contact..."
Police took the victim's phone and found more than 2,100 text messages between the two from March to April.
Police also found texts through November of last year.
Police say, "several sections of the text message threads between the two were sexual in nature."
And that, "the two referred to each other as "babe," several times, leading me to believe there was a dating relationship between them."
Police took Cwirka's cell phone, but he told the victim he got a new phone as his old phone was broken.
The data was deleted and it couldn't be recovered from the state crime lab.
Also in the arrest warrant, the victim told her sister Cwitka was ignoring her texts and she thought he was sleeping with another student.
The victim told police she thought about texting him this: "answer me or I will spill the beans to the authorities and wreck your entire life."
We tried getting his side, but he didn't want to say anything.
His attorney spoke on his behalf.
“I don't think they're not serious allegations, the state had said they have a strong case, I don't think they do. My client denies these allegations and so we await our day in court,” said Ryan McGuigan, attorney.
Channel 3 is also told he was also a teacher in Meriden.
Both Berlin and Meriden superintendent didn't respond to our emails today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.