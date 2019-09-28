BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- A pizza shop in Berlin announced its closure after more than 30 years in business.
Owners posted to Facebook early September that Saturday would be the shop’s last day.
Berlin Pizza, located on the Berlin Turnpike, served hot dogs, homemade chili, pizza, and fries to customers for over 30 years.
The restaurant was also known for a customer favorite hot dog known as “the nightmare.”
Channel 3 spoke with Maria Tsagdis, the daughter of the owners, who said her parents are retiring.
Tsadgis called the experience bittersweet and will miss their loyal customers.
The building is slated to be knocked down in the near future, said Tsagdis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.