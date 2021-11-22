NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Officers were sent to Berlin Turnpike and Pane Road on a reported shooting.
Once officers arrived, they spoke with witnesses who said that there was a dark grey SUV and a white SUV both traveling northbound on the Berlin Turnpike and stopped in the area of Pane Road.
They traveled through the intersection and the driver of the dark SUV started shooting at the white SUV. The suspect car drove away from the scene westbound on Pane Road. The victim car drove southbound on the Berlin Turnpike.
Investigators found shell casings in the roadway that confirm the incident occurred at this location. Neither the suspect nor victim have been identified.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Newington Police officer David Cyr at (860) 666-8445 or dcyr@newingtonct.gov.
