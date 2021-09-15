BERLIN, CT (WFSB) – Berlin police have a probable identity for a woman accused of a assaulting who she thought was a fake Navy sailor.
Police did not release the probable identity; however, they said they received several tips from the public thanks to media coverage.
They also said investigators met with her and that she is cooperating with them.
"We received several tips [Tuesday] that were followed up on and have led to the probable identity of the suspect," said acting police chief Chris Ciuci, Berlin Police Department. "The investigation is ongoing and when probable cause is developed, we will apply for an arrest warrant."
The assault, which was captured on video and shared numerous times on social media, happened at Central Pizza on Saturday night, around 9:45 p.m.
According to police, the woman physically assaulted a customer who was at the restaurant.
The attack seems to have stemmed from the woman accusing a man of wearing a fake military uniform.
A U.S. Navy sailor, Sean Nolte Jr., identified himself online as being the man in the video. The Naval Submarine Base in Groton confirmed to Channel 3 that Nolte is a student at the Naval Submarine School.
Nolte said the woman didn’t believe his uniform was real because he was not wearing a blue uniform, but instead a green one.
For reference, the branch changed its uniforms a few years ago.
She was heard in the video yelling "that's not a uniform," and "you disgrace the U.S.A."
Police continue to look for information from the public that might help.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Berlin police at 860-828-7080. Information can also be submitted anonymously through their tip line.
The owner of Central Pizza said the incident all happened right before closing time, and said he couldn’t believe what he watched.
“Looks like the lady was upset. The guys, they don’t say too much, because I look around and I thought they had just finished,” said Jason Bikakis, owner, Central Pizza.
Central Pizza is a family-owned business that's been open since the 1960s. The owner said they’ve never seen anything like this.
Channel 3 reached out to Nolte Jr., but he declined to comment further.
(6) comments
"The owner said they’ve never seen anything like this."
Am I missing something here? All I see is an older woman yelling for a minute and then pushing a sailor in the shoulder with hardly any force. Commenters here are saying "hate crime" and "life without parole"
This comment has got to be a joke right?
I'm guessing the local mumu boutique should be able to ID her.
Her name is probably Karen .
Slapped a Navy sailor because her husband is in the Army and she could tell he was a fake (which he wasn't). She needs to be arrested and receive a mental evaluation.
