BERLIN, CT (WFSB) – Berlin police are looking to identify a woman accused in an assault that happened at a local restaurant.
The assault, which was captured on video and has been shared numerous times on social media, happened at Central Pizza on Saturday night, around 9:45 p.m.
According to police, the woman physically assaulted a customer who was at the restaurant.
While what started the attack, it seems to have stemmed from the woman accusing a man of wearing a fake military uniform.
A U.S. Navy sailor has identified himself online as being the man in the video, Sean Nolte Jr. The Naval Submarine Base confirms he is a student at the Naval Submarine School.
He said the woman didn’t believe his uniform was real because he was not wearing a blue uniform, but instead a green one.
For reference, the branch changed its uniforms a few years ago.
She's heard in the video saying "that's not a uniform," and "you disgrace the U.S.A."
Police are looking for information from the public that might help them identify the woman.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Berlin police at 860-828-7080. Information can also be submitted anonymously via their tip line.
The owner of Central Pizza said this all happened right before closing time, and said he couldn’t believe what he was watching.
“Looks like the lady was upset. The guys, they don’t say too much, because I look around and I thought they had just finished,” said Jason Bikakis.
Central Pizza is a family-owned business opened since the 1960s and the owner said they’ve never seen anything like this.
