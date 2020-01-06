BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Police made an arrest in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that happened in Berlin last fall.
Emanuel Story, 31, was arrested on Jan. 4.
The crash happened on New Britain Road on Oct. 16.
According to police, Story hit and killed 58-year-old Janine Wiktor of New Britain.
Police said sending a description and photo out to the media back in October led to a number of tips and leads that were pursued over the last three months.
Story was charged with evading responsibility.
Police said he was released after posting at $100,000 court-set bond.
Story is due back in court in New Britain on Jan. 17.
