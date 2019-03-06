BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- After battling breast cancer for the second time, a K9 officer in Berlin is back on the beat.
Officer Aimee Krzykowski and her canine partner Casner protect and serve the people of Berlin.
"He's the best partner, doesn't complain about my driving or my singing when I'm in my cruiser! He's always there to make me smile,” Krzykowski said.
They always have each other’s backs, especially when they need it most.
Krzykowski was diagnosed with cancer, twice.
"In 2012, I had a double mastectomy and they declared I was cancer-free. It wasn't supposed to come back, so it was definitely a blow,” Krzykowski said.
Officer Krzykowski’s now-retired canine partner Titan helped her through years ago, and this time around, both Titan and Casner were by her side.
"It's a little bright spot in your day. They're a reason to get up in the morning,” Krzykowski said.
The Berlin Police Department and community also rallied around her.
"My big, blue family has been taking care of me since day one. The outpouring of support from my community, my local businesses has been amazing,” Krzykowski said.
A Facebook page called #Krzystrong (pronounced “Crazy Strong”) kept everyone up to date on treatment and fundraising efforts.
"We've quickly grown from, 100 members, to thousands of members,” Krzykowski said.
She said once she was able to put the uniform back on, it “was kind of like going home.”
Casner was also excited to come back.
"He's always there right over my shoulder, always right there, protecting me,” Krzykowski said.
Krzykowski said for anyone who might be going through a tough time, “keep a positive attitude. A positive attitude will save you."
"I just try to show them cancer is not the end, it's just a period of time and you have to fight,” she said. "I'm glad I was given the opportunity to fight and share my story with so many people."
