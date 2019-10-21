BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Berlin have released photos of a truck believed to have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened last week.
Last Wednesday, a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on New Britain Road around 10:40 p.m.
She was identified as 58-year-old Janine Wiktor of New Britain.
On Monday, police said they identified the suspected vehicle as a pick-up truck after it was captured on surveillance footage driving through the McDonalds parking lot on New Britain Road.
Police said damage on the truck would most likely be on the passenger side front end.
Anyone with information should contact Berlin police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.