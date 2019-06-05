BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- Berlin police are looking for a man accused of robbing a bank on Tuesday.
It happened just after 5 p.m. at the TD Bank on Farmington Avenue.
Police said the suspect passed a note to the teller, demanding cash and implying he had a gun.
No weapon was shown.
The suspect left with an unknown amount of money.
It appears this robbery is similar to one that happened on May 23 in Rocky Hill, police said.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-828-7193.
