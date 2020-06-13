BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - We are less than a week away from the state's second reopening phase.
However, one popular theater has made the difficult decision to not open up its doors to the public.
"We are following the governors ruling closely, however Picture Show is currently working hard to implement new re-opening procedures that include safety measures for our guests and employees and are currently training our staff," Bria Naylor, Marketing Manager for Picture Entertainment, tells us.
This does not mean they will not be offering shows.
Instead, as of June 5, Picture Show Cinema will now be offering a drive-in experience at their Berlin location.
Guests will have to park at a safe social distance to ensure the safety of other customers.
Picture Show is also requiring guests to wear protective face coverings if they enter the building to use the restrooms.
Other safety measures include ordering concessions online and a contact-free, curbside pickup.
Alcohol is not permitted on theater property.
An official reopening date has not been set yet.
