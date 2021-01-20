Berlin Turnpike crash

A truck overturned on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington on Jan. 20.

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A section of the Berlin Turnpike is closed due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to police.

Newington police said the closure is at Pane Road.

They said a truck slammed into a utility pole and wires were down.

Berlin police said a fuel spill will likely take hours to clean up, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

