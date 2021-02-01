NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Newington, like the rest of the state, experienced a snowy Monday thanks to Winter Storm Cooper.
Channel 3's crew on the Berlin Turnpike reported that the road was still busy as of 11 a.m. despite an urging from Gov. Ned Lamont for people to stay home.
Health care workers, however, said they don't have a choice.
Plows crews have been working, but slush and snow continue to coat the roads.
The peak of the storm is not expected until Monday afternoon in the the evening.
