BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- A rising trend shows high school, and even middle school students are using e-cigarettes.
That's in addition to the drug and alcohol pressure they face from some friends.
But some Berlin High School students, who are part of a program meant to promote leadership and serve the community, are hosting a workshop about e-cig trends and opioid abuse.
To give an idea just how common substance abuse is among teens in town, Berlin High School did a study, which showed 6.6 percent of students have used e-cigarettes in the past.
The study also showed more than 65 percent said they saw other students vaping at school.
That's why Berlin Upbeat is hosting a workshop for anyone across the state to attend this weekend, highlighting e-cig trends and opioid abuse.
It'll even do demo called "Hidden in Plain Sight."
“It’ll set up a mock bedroom where it’ll have drug paraphernalia, vaping paraphernalia, alcohol and kind of hidden within a bedroom,” said Jack Rudy, director of Berlin Upbeat.
The program was founded about 30 years ago, on drug and alcohol prevention and awareness among students.
It's something it still takes seriously as students write articles and create posters warning their peers about the risks of using harmful substances.
The goal for this weekend’s workshop is to give parents and others working with children the lowdown on the signs of drug and alcohol use.
The takeaway should answer the question "are they sure kids understand the dangers."
“I remember saying to my son when he was little, ‘someone may offer you something and I need to know that you know why you’re saying no’,” said parent Evelisa Nayette.
It's a life lesson the group hopes students learn before adulthood.
For more information about the weekend event, click here.
