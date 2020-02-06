HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the best when it comes to dental health.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released on Thursday its report on 2020's States with the Best & Worst Dental Health.
Connecticut ranked as the 5th best.
Data sets included share of adolescents who visited a dentist in the past year, dental treatment costs and share of adults with low life satisfaction due to oral condition.
Here's how the metrics broke down for Connecticut:
- 3rd in percentage of adolescents who visited a dentist in the past year
- 1st in percentage of adults who visited a dentist in the past year
- 28th in dentists per capita
- 1st in sugar-sweetened beverage consumption
- 6th in percentage of adults with poor or fair oral condition
- 1st in percentage of adults who experienced oral pain in the past year
- 13th in percentage of adults with low life satisfaction due to their oral condition
The top three states with the best dental health were Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota.
The states with the worst dental health were West Virginia, Arkansas and Mississippi.
To see the complete list and a breakdown of the study, head to WalletHub's website here.
