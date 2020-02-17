HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford ranks among the worst capital cities in the country in which to live, according to a new survey.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Monday released its list of "2020's best state capitals to live in."
Hartford ranked 46th out of 50.
WalletHub said it compared the 50 state capitals across 49 indicators of affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health, and quality of life. The metrics included cost of living, school system quality and number of attractions.
Hartford's affordability rank was 48 and its economic well-being rank was 39. However, its quality of education and health rank was 23, and its quality of life rank was 26.
Only Baton Rouge, LA, Carson City, NV, Charleston, WV and Trenton NJ were ranked worse.
The top three best state capitals in which to live included Austin, TX, Raleigh, NC and Madison WI.
See the complete rankings and results of the survey on WalletHub's website here.
The state gave how many millions to Hartford to bail them out? This is the ranking. What a cesspool. Create more giveaways and social programs.
